Dr. Anthony Fauci Explains Importance Of The COVID-19 Vaccine And If Invited, The Treats He'd Bring To The Cookout

The nation’s top immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci said getting vaccinate undeserveded against coronavirus is particularly important for African Americans and that now is a crucial time for that to happen in all underserved communities.

Fauci spoke with actors Mark Tallman and RonReaco Lee, stars of the BET+ series, “The First Wives Club,” during an Instagram Live video where he also revealed tidbits about his personal life as well. A native New Yorker, Fauci explained if invited to the proverbial “Black cookout,” what one ingredient he would have to bring.

“Ever since I was a child growing up in New York City, hot dogs out of Nathan’s Hot Dogs to me is better than the best meal you could possibly have,” said Fauci, who grew up in Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst neighborhood. “So, I would bring hot dogs to the barbecue for sure.”

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccine And The Black Community, A Tyler Perry Special



And don’t let anyone tell you Fauci doesn’t have a taste for the finer side of music as well. His musical choice, in line with many, would be Motown. “I grew up on Diana Ross and the Supremes, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Martha and the Vandellas,” Fauci laughed.



It’s great to know that the nation’s virology czar wouldn’t be the one responsible for bringing the unseasoned potato salad with raisins. Cookout contributions aside, Lee thought it necessary to clear up myths and misconceptions about whether a person who had been afflicted with COVID-19 still needs to take the vaccine.



“People say that if you had COVID or the antibodies, shouldn't need to get the vaccine,” said Lee. “That’s one of the questions that I’ve been curious about. So many people feel like they don’t need it because of this, that and the other. What info do people need?”



Fauci then broke the science down for him.



“If you get infected and recover, you certainly have a considerable degree of protection against the virus that you were originally exposed to,” Fauci explained. “The problem is that there are what’s called variants circulating around, which are different variations of the same virus that prior infection may or may not give you as much protection, which is the reason why since it’s a little bit of a moving target, if you get vaccinated following recovery from getting infected, your level of protection goes way, way, way, way up.”

RELATED: COVID-19 In 2021: The Latest Updates, Facts And News Impacting The Global Black Community

In short, with the protection offered by antibodies built up by exposure, vaccination would provide a significant extra barrier against being infected again by the original virus or any variants of it.