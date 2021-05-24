Vice President Kamala Harris Congratulates High School Graduates

The class of 2021 received a special message from Vice President Kamala Harris.

While talking to CNN, four 2021 high school graduates were surprised by VP Harris.

They were all smiles as she said, "I couldn't be more proud of you guys. The things that you all have accomplished, you give me such inspiration."

Harris also shared advice from her mother, "She said, 'You know Kamala, you may be the first to be many things, but make sure you're not the last.'"

She continued, "Sometimes you're going to be in a room, and you're going to feel like the only one like you in that room, the only one that looks like you or the only one who's had your life experience but what I want you four to remember — and you have to hear me on this — we will all be in that room with you, so don't you ever feel alone. We are all in that room with you, applauding you on."

VP Kamala Harris ended with, "Go forth and lead.”

You can watch the full video, here.