Tuskegee University Elects Second Woman To Be President

Tuskegee University has elected the second woman to be president of the HBCU.

According to a press release from the Alabama institution, Dr. Charlotte Morris was elected on July 26 and she will start her new role on August 1. Morris is also the ninth president in the university’s history.



“It is with great humility and honor that I accept the role of president. Having been a member of this remarkable university community for much of my professional career, it will be a pleasure to lead the university into the future.”



Morris previously served as the school’s Chief of Staff to the 5th President and Secretary to the Board of Trustees. As Chief of Staff, she assisted in the development of a $169 million capital campaign in 2005. Dr. Morris was also the Director of the University’s Title III Program and served as Interim and Associate Dean in the Brimmer College of Business and Information Science.

Additionally, Morris helped to strengthen the University’s strategic partnerships with corporations such as Google and Cargill to generate $6 million in gifts and donations for future STEM leaders. In addition to her many honors, Dr. Morris also received Tuskegee University’s Distinguished Administrative Staff Achievement Award, according to the Tuskegee University press release.

Board of Trustees Chair, Norma Clayton praised Morris, saying in a statement, “Dr. Morris has garnered the credibility and respect of key stakeholders across the state and around the country during her near thirty years serving the Tuskegee community.



RELATED: Four HBCUs Receive $20 Million Donations



The first female President of the University, which was from 2018 to 2020, is her predecessor Dr. Lily McNair. Morris was the interim president.