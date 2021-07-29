Alabama Man Charged With Murder In His Wife’s Fatal Shooting

The husband of a popular high school teacher in the Birmingham, Ala., area has been charged with her murder.

Adamsville police announced the arrest of Kelvin Lowe for the murder of his wife Nakeshia Biggs-Lowe on Tuesday (July 27). Biggs-Lowe, 41, died Sunday afternoon in a shooting at their home in Adamsville, a suburb of Birmingham, according to Birmingham Real Time News.

Biggs-Lowe was a paraprofessional in special education at Midfield High School.

Biggs-Lowe’s father, Rufus Biggs, said his daughter was cooking in preparation for her husband’s birthday celebration scheduled for later that Sunday. He said Lowe called him to tell him about the shooting, according to BRTN.

Biggs said he rushed to the couple’s home, but he couldn’t get to his daughter because police had already roped off the scene.

According to Adamsville Police Chief Warren Cotton, Lowe told investigators his wife was accidentally shot during a struggle over the firearm. “They had some type of disagreement,’' Cotton said.

Detectives interviewed a witness who was at the home at the time of the fatal shooting, according to Cotton.

According to Rufus Biggs, a U.S. Air Force retiree, Biggs-Lowe leaves behind a 14-year-old son and a 6-month old daughter.

“She was a vibrant, very strong-willed person who loved life and tried living it to the fullest,’' he said.