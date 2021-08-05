Stacey Abrams and Michelle Obama Team Up For Voting Rights

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams are commemorating the 56th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 on Aug. 6, with a special PSA video calling for a pushback against voter suppression.



The two women say voting rights are under attack in the US. At least 400 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states this year alone. To help raise public awareness, Abrams the 2018 Democractic Georgia gubernatorial candidate and Obama have are sharing a message asking that Americans demand that their members of Congresspass federal voting legislation.



“Right now, dangerous legislation is being proposed across the country that limits the freedom to vote, cast our ballots and have our votes counted,” Obama explains.

“Many of these proposals would disproportionately impact Black, Brown, young, and working-class voters, and voters with disabilities,” Abrams followed.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UgpkzWdNcio" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The pair teamed up together after both working on voting rights independently. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, after she was denied her bid for governor of Georgia. Obama created When We All Vote back in 2018.

Their partnership comes as political activists and academics alike are sounding the alarm about the restrictive voting laws legislatures around the country are passing.

Abrams and Obama have each been working since the 2020 presidential election to encourage voters to the polls. Now they’re pointing out that federal action is necessary to prevent laws from making it harder for people who are not white and living in affluent areas to vote, and they want the Senate to act before its scheduled recess this month.