Four Men Charged In The Death Of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Nephew

Christopher S. Cummings, the 20-year-old nephew of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland), was fatally shot in 2011 at his off-campus apartment near Old Dominion University in Virginia. After over 10 years, four men have been charged.

According to PEOPLE, Kwaume L. Edwards, 32; Javon L. Doyle, 31; Ahmad R. Watson, 30; and Rashad D. Dooley, 28, have been indicted on 15 charges each including homicide, first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

“For more than a decade now Investigators have been relentless in their efforts to solve this case, they have followed up on every lead necessary to ensure the Norfolk Police Department was able to deliver justice to both the surviving victim and to the Cummings family,” said Chief Larry D. Boone of the Norfolk Police Department in a statement.

At the time of the shooting, Cummings said in a statement that his family was , “in shock over the news of the random shooting that took the life of my nephew, Christopher,” calling him “an amazing young man who was loved and admired by so many people who had the honor of knowing him. An exceptional student with a 3.5 GPA, he had ambitious plans for his future after graduating from Old Dominion.”

Cummings died in 2019 at the age of 68 years old.

RELATED: Nephew of Rep. Elijah Cummings Fatally Shot

According to a June 2011 report PEOPLE, Cummings and his roommate Jake Carey were shot at their home. Cummings died but Carey, also 20, survived. The reason for the shooting is not public but their home had reportedly been burglarized in the past.



It’s unknown if the suspects have entered a plea. It’s also unclear what led the police to the four men.

Edwards, Doyle, Watson, and Dooley are being held without bond.