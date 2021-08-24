Suspects Charged With Murder In The Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker’s Son

Police officials in Burbank, Calf., on last Thursday (Aug. 19) announced the arrest of two people in connection to the car crash that killed comedian Tony Baker’s son, Cerain Baker, and two other victims.

Officers arrested Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan, 19, on Thursday. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged him with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving.

On Thursday, the police also arrested a 17-year-old minor, who’s being held at a juvenile facility on three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving.

“The Burbank Police Department reminds all community members that such reckless acts will not be tolerated,” the police said in a statement. “The Burbank Police Department will continue to aggressively enforce traffic laws, including reckless driving, racing, and unsafe speed.”