Suspects Charged With Murder In The Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker’s Son

Police officials in Burbank, Calf., on last Thursday (Aug. 19) announced the arrest of two people in connection to the car crash that killed comedian Tony Baker’s son, Cerain Baker, and two other victims.
Officers arrested Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan, 19, on Thursday. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged him with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving.
On Thursday, the police also arrested a 17-year-old minor, who’s being held at a juvenile facility on three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving.
“The Burbank Police Department reminds all community members that such reckless acts will not be tolerated,” the police said in a statement. “The Burbank Police Department will continue to aggressively enforce traffic laws, including reckless driving, racing, and unsafe speed.”
On Aug. 3, the police responded to a deadly car crash in which four people were "ejected" from a silver Volkswagen. The vehicle was struck by two other cars, which detectives later determined were driven by the two suspects.
Investigators identified the victims who died as Baker, 21, Jaiden Johnson, 20, and Natalee Moghaddam, 19. A fourth person was hospitalized with critical injuries.
“This tragic and avoidable event was caused by subjects racing vehicles and driving recklessly at very high rates of speed,” the police said.
Tony Baker said in an Instagram post that his “heart is absolutely broken” by his son’s tragic death.
“Myself and My Family are overwhelmed with the love and care from friends, fans and complete strangers. I FEEL the love. I see the text messages and some of the DM’s and just want you all to know that it’s appreciated,” he added.
