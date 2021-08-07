‘I Loved That Boy So Much’: Comedian Tony Baker Opens Up About Son’s Tragic Death

Comedian Tony Baker’s son Cerain and two others died earlier this week when the car they were riding in was struck by two other vehicles engaged in an apparent street race, police say.

Now, Baker is reflecting about his tragic loss via Instagram and says his “heart is absolutely broken” over Cerain’s sudden passing.

“Myself and My Family are overwhelmed with the love and care from friends, fans and complete strangers,” he captioned the post in part. “I FEEL the love. I see the text messages and some of the DM’s and just want you all to know that it’s appreciated.”

Baker added in the picture part of the post that he will continue on “crackin jokes.”