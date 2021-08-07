‘I Loved That Boy So Much’: Comedian Tony Baker Opens Up About Son’s Tragic Death

Comedian Tony Baker’s son Cerain and two others died earlier this week when the car they were riding in was struck by two other vehicles engaged in an apparent street race, police say.
Now, Baker is reflecting about his tragic loss via Instagram and says his “heart is absolutely broken” over Cerain’s sudden passing.
“Myself and My Family are overwhelmed with the love and care from friends, fans and complete strangers,” he captioned the post in part. “I FEEL the love. I see the text messages and some of the DM’s and just want you all to know that it’s appreciated.”
Baker added in the picture part of the post that he will continue on “crackin jokes.”
According to a press release, on August 3 at around 11:50 p.m. PST in Burbank, California, police were called to the scene after four people were "ejected" from a silver Volkswagen. The vehicle was struck by two other cars that appeared to have been street racing. Cerain Baker was in the Volkswagen.
PEOPLE reports the victims were Baker, 21, Jaiden Johnson, 20, Natalee Moghaddam, 19, and another person, who was not identified.
Burbank Police Department Sgt. Emil Brimway said in a statement, "In my 19-year-career, I haven't seen anything like this, personally. Not to this magnitude and this level of debris over a two-city block span."
KNBC reports that “cameras prove” a KIA and Mercedes were racing in a 35 mph zone. Cerain was reportedly a passenger in the Volkswagen when it was hit by the cars racing.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reported that Cerain, Johnson and Moghaddam died accidentally of "multiple blunt force injuries.'' The fourth occupant "sustained serious injuries," police say, and was taken to a local trauma center.
No charges have been filed, but an investigation is underway, police say.
