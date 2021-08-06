Comedian Tony Baker’s Son Dies In Street Racing Crash

Comedian Tony Baker’s son Cerain and three others died this week when the car they were riding in was struck by two other vehicles engaged in an apparent street race, police say.

According to a press release, on August 3 at around 11:50 p.m. (PT) in Burbank, California, police were called to the scene after four people were "ejected" from a silver Volkswagen. The vehicle was struck by two other cars that appeared to have been street racing. Cerain Baker was in the Volkswagen.

PEOPLE reports the victims were Baker, 21, Jaiden Johnson, 20, Natalee Moghaddam, 19, and another person, who was not identified.

Burbank Police Department Sgt. Emil Brimway said in a statement, "In my 19-year-career, I haven't seen anything like this, personally. Not to this magnitude and this level of debris over a two-city block span."

RELATED: Bobby Brown Jr., Son Of Singer Bobby Brown, Dies At 28

Tony Baker, Cerian’s father, told KNBC, "It feels like it's not real. We get waves of grief. We sob uncontrollably. Then it's back to regular conversation."

The television news outlet also reports that “cameras prove” a KIA and Mercedes were racing in a 35 mph zone. Cerain was reportedly a passenger in the Volkswagen when it was hit by the cars racing.

No charges have been filed, but an investigation is underway, police say.