New York State Senator Brian Benjamin Expected To Be Named Next Lieutenant Governor

New York state senator Brian Benjamin is slated to become the next lieutenant governor, according to The New York Times.

The 44-year-old Manhattan representative, originally from Harlem, would be the second Black man to hold the position, joining the administration led by the first woman to serve in the Empire State’s top position. The first Black man in the role was David Paterson, who also served as the 55th governor from 2008 to 2010.

Gov. Kathy Hochul became the first woman governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned earlier this month.

RELATED: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Drops N-Word During Live Radio Interview

A 165-page report released after a five-month investigation into Cuomo’s actions outlined what Attorney General Letitia James called violations of both federal and state law. The findings by prosecutors include allegations of unwanted and nonconsensual touching and sexual comments by Cuomo.

Since February, at least seven women have come forward and recounted unwelcome interactions with the governor, including several former aides.

Cuomo was also facing impeachment, and if convicted, lawmakers could have barred him from ever running again for statewide office. By resigning, he preserved the ability to run. It’s unclear how the Assembly will proceed on impeachment.

On Aug. 10, Hochul tweeted that Cuomo’s resignation was “the right thing to do.”