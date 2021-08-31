Chicago Couple Posts $240 Invoice To Their ‘No Call, No Show’ Wedding Guests

A Chicago couple has received some apologies in addition to the expected presents after posting a $240 invoice on social media to the guests who chose not to attend their wedding.

According to Insider, Doug and Dedra Simmons tied the knot at the Royalton Resort in Negril, Jamaica this August and invited 100+ guests. The couple shares that while 109 guests RSVP’d, eight people did not come despite confirming between November 2020 and August 1, 2021 that they would be in attendance. Also noteworthy is that the no-show guests had even paid for the destination wedding in advance.

However, the couple says when the grand event came, several people were no-shows and never reached out.

“When we got back, they didn't say anything,” Simmons told the outlet. “And I feel like that was a real issue because we would've understood if they had told us that they could not make it. It wouldn't have been a problem. But to no call, no show... that was an issue.”

On Monday (Aug. 23) Doug Simmons said that took to his Facebook to post the invoice, that has since gone viral.

“Don't be offended when I sent this #invoice to you,” he wrote. “It's gonna look something like this. It's gonna look something like this. I'll be sending it via email and certified mail…just in case you ain't get the email #PettyPost.”

While he never officially sent the invoice to the offending RSVP deserters, Simmons did share that he has since received some apologies from the guests who failed to attend, with some offering to help cover costs. But Simmons declined.

“It was me just being a bit petty and just having a teachable moment at the same time. I've never had to send it out because just them [the missing guests] seeing it alone on Facebook brought about guilt,” he continued. “You don't have to always do stuff for people, but the fact that you put it out there and they saw it, that's when they came running and say, 'Hey, you know, I apologize.'”