Al Roker’s Daughter Gets Married With Lovely Nuptials—See Inside Courtney And Wesley Laga’s Lavish Wedding!

Congratulations are in order for the Roker family! Over the weekend, Al Roker's daughter Courtney tied the knot with her beau Wesley Laga at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey. Below catch a glimpse of the lovely nuptials shared via Instagram.
"Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine," the blushing bride captioned a series of photos, including an image with her father. "I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone."
Courtney continued, "My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husband's dance moves ain't too shabby. Now on to the honeymoon!"
Below, see how the bride styled in an Amsale wedding gown as she danced with her father.
Sharing in his daughter's excitement, the Today show star happily marked the milestone with a family photo featuring his parents and baby girl. "On this #tbt. I am marveling at how fast time flies. Seems like yesterday @ouichefroker was this little girl and tomorrow she's getting married. Al and Isabel Roker would have been so proud of their granddaughter."
Congratulations to the newlyweds! For those who may not be aware, Courtney and Wesley got engaged back in April 2020.
(Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
