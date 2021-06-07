Al Roker’s Daughter Gets Married With Lovely Nuptials—See Inside Courtney And Wesley Laga’s Lavish Wedding!

Congratulations are in order for the Roker family! Over the weekend, Al Roker's daughter Courtney tied the knot with her beau Wesley Laga at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey. Below catch a glimpse of the lovely nuptials shared via Instagram.

"Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine," the blushing bride captioned a series of photos, including an image with her father. "I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone."