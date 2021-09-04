Cops Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Try To Stop Trial From Being Televised

Three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death are asking a judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the courtroom.

On Thursday (September 2), attorneys for Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao argued against permitting cameras during the trial, claiming witnesses say they won’t testify if the trial is televised or live-streamed. WCCO reports the defendants also believe the cameras will prevent a fair trial.

Derek Chauvin’s trial was the first time in Minnesota state history that cameras were allowed to show gavel-to-gavel coverage.

“What we learned is transparency. Cameras in the courtroom are extremely important so that everyone can see what happens at a trial,” said Joe Tamburino, a defense attorney WCCO spoke with who is not involved in the trials surrounding George Floyd’s death. He added that Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling that cameras are permitted should stand in the trial of Lane, Kueng, and Thao.

“The proof is in the pudding. We have a case in history now, the Chauvin case, where cameras were in the courtroom and it worked extremely well,” Tamburino added.

Judge Cahill may take his time making a decision over whether cameras will be permitted, saying he’ll make a ruling in due course, WCCO reports.

Lane, Kueng, and Thao’s state trial is set to begin in March 2022.