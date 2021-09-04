Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.’s Wife Released Amid COVID-19 Battle

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.’s wife Jacqueline was released from the hospital Friday (Sept. 3) following treatment for COVID-19, the family said in a statement.

"Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home," the statement reads, according to WLS-TV. "Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the COVID-19 virus."

The Rev. Jackson himself is still at Shirley Ryan Ability Lab for occupational and physical therapy after his illness exacerbated symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease, the report says.

Jackson, 79, was vaccinated in January, but Jacqueline, 77, reportedly did not receive the shots because of health concerns over a preexisting condition.

The family consistently praised the medical team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital that took care of the married couple and urged everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so "immediately."

"The love that has been poured out to our family at this time of sickness and need from around the world has helped in our parent's healing and for each of you who prayed and expressed concern we are grateful, even as we continue to express our love and concern for the millions of people who are victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants,” they said in the statement. “We remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result, We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately."

