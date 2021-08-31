Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Wife Moved Out Of ICU After COVID Diagnosis

Rev. Jesse Jackson's wife, Jacqueline Jackson, is still fighting COVID but she has been removed from the ICU.

According to the Associated Press, the 77-year-old remains at Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was moved out of the ICU but “continues to receive oxygen,” according to their son Jonathan Jackson.



The outlet also reports Mrs. Jackson is not vaccinated due to a pre-existing condition.

Rev. Jackson, 79 and has Parkinson's Disease, was vaccinated earlier this year, is no longer at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He is currently receiving physical rehabilitation at The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago. On August 27, Jonathan Jackson said in a statement that his father’s symptoms are abating, according to CBS News.



On August 21, the husband and wife of 60 years were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

