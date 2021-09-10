9/11 20 Years Later: Two Sons Reflect On The Loss Of Their Heroic Father

It was a sunny late summer morning on Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001, a routine one for most of New York City when Capt. William Harry Thompson, a 27-year veteran with the New York State Office of Court Administration, reported for work. He taught at the court officers academy in lower Manhattan. He was a friendly man, easily engaging with observable leadership characteristics.

But at 8:46 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11, carrying 87 passengers and crew, and 20,000 gallons of jet fuel crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, several blocks away from the academy. Then about 18 minutes later, United Airlines Flight 175 flew out of the morning sky, careened towards the South Tower, smashing into it. By this time, everyone watching knew this was no accident, but rather a terribly deliberate attack.

Thompson, 51, did not hesitate to rush toward the danger as everyone stood in the street in pure shock. His only thought at the time was to help along with the small army of firefighters and police officers who had arrived on scene. During the chaos in New York, the news wires soon picked up word that American Airlines Flight 77 had crashed into the Pentagon and a fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a Pennsylvania field.

It is unclear how many people Thompson helped to rescue, but in his efforts to save lives, the South Tower, where he had run into, collapsed at 9:59 a.m. About 30 minutes later, the North Tower did the same, leaving a cloud of smoke and debris that could be seen for miles around. The event has since been cemented as an immutable gateway through history.

Thompson’s two sons, Rahsaan and Michael, along with the other families of the 2,996 victims who succumbed to the chaos of that hellish day, have to relive the events every year. For the Thompsons, it’s a repeated loop of what happened to their hero, a man who also became a hero to many others.

Now, two decades later, the reality is still there for them, but so is the solace of knowing that their dad was the man to so many in death that he had been to them in life.

“That was who our father was, very selfless, very loyal, a very caring parent, a friend. He meant a lot of things to many people,” said Thompson’s son Michael in an exclusive interview with BET.com. “There was only one thing on my father’s mind and that was to save lives. He was in civil service and one of the oaths that you take in that vocation is protecting and serving, so that was part of his job description.

“But that was, more importantly, just who he was as a human being...and certainly that’s echoed throughout not just New York City but the United States as well,” he said.