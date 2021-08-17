Rep. Barbara Lee Looks Back At Her Lone Vote Against the War in Afghanistan

California Rep. Barbara Lee spoke out Tuesday morning about her lone vote, two decades ago, against sending troops to Afghanistan. At the time, the Bush administration pushed to enter what became America’s most prolonged military effort.

During an appearance on CNN, Lee remembered being criticized for voting against the war knowing that Congress should not have sanctioned then-president George H.W. Bush’s call for military action so quickly.



“I take a lot of criticism for a lot of issues; we all do,” she said.”What’s important is...I knew then we were giving any president the authority to use force forever, which established the framework for forever wars. Congress has the responsibility to debate and authorize the use of force. You don’t give it to presidents just to use in perpetuity, and that’s what happened.

“I knew then that there’s no military solution in Afghanistan,” she continued. “You have to understand the history there, and so we can’t nation-build. Our troops did everything we asked them to do; they accomplished their goals and their mission. Why in the world we would allow any president to keep our brave troops in harm’s way for this long is mind-boggling. But now, having said that, we have to learn the lessons.”



The congresswoman, who represents the Bay Area, has been a trending topic since Taliban forces rode into Kabul last weekend, essentially taking control of the country despite the attempts of U.S. and allied forces to stop them since 2001. The war has cost $2 trillion (including Iraq) and the lives of 2,400 servicemembers and 3,800 contractors, according to the Associated Press.

Eager to respond to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the Bush administration sought to weed out terrorist operatives in Iraq and Afghanistan and went to Congress to get approval for military action. The move was based on apparent intelligence that the Taliban was providing a safe haven for al-Qaeda, the Islamist group held responsible for the attacks.



Lee, however, was against abruptly giving the power to wage war to the president in the resolution put before legislators. On Sept. 14, she asked her colleagues to pause and think about what they were doing before they acted.

“Our country is in a state of mourning. Some of us must say, let’s step back for a moment. Let’s just pause, just for a minute, and think through the implications of our actions today, so that this does not spiral out of control,” said Lee on the House floor. “As a member of the clergy so eloquently said, as we act, let us not become the evil that we deplore.”



The resolution swept through the Senate, and her House colleagues, Democrat and Republican, went along. She stood steadfast— the only legislator to vote against it.