Dave Chappelle To Perform At ‘Get NYC Still Rising Comedy Show’

Dave Chappelle is a part of a star-studded group of comedians scheduled to perform at a 9/11 benefit show that will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Performing at Madison Square Garden, Chappelle will take the stage at the NYC Still Rises After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration, which Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart, USA Today, reports. The purpose of the comedy show is to benefit various 9/11 charities with performances that will also include Wanda Sykes, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Schumer, and others.

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience,” said Stewart and Davidson in a joint official statement. “It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love.”

Davidson tragically lost his dad, a firefighter, while in service on 9/11. In 2019, the House of Judiciary Committee passed a bill, the September 11th Victim Compensation fund, that would permanently reauthorize the fund that compensates 9/11 victims and their families. Stewart will also premiere a documentary on the effects of 9/11 on Discovery+ on Sept. 9.

Early bird tickets for the 9/11 benefit show will be available for purchase on Wednesday (Aug. 11) starting at noon ET on Ticketmaster. General ticket sales begin on Friday (Aug. 13).

All attendees are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.