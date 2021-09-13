R. Kelly Trial: Dancer Testifies She Saw Singer Performing Sexual Act On Aaliyah

A former background dancer for R. Kelly testified Monday (September 13) that she saw him perform a sexual act on Aaliyah when she was underage.

Going by the name “Angela,” the R&B singer’s tenth accuser alleged in Brooklyn federal court Kelly had sexual intercourse with her when she was only 14 or 15 during the early 1990s. According to Complex, the accuser explained that she walked in on Kelly performing oral sex on Aaliyah when the late music icon was either 13 or 14.

As she recalls, Angela says she and a few women used to prank Kelly on tour, and when they attempted to prank him at the back of the tour bus in the ‘90s when she “slightly opened the door and saw Robert and Aaliyah in a sexual situation.”

R. Kelly is currently on federal trial in New York on charges of running a criminal enterprise where employees recruited women and girls for him to abuse and sexually assault. The singer has pleaded not guilty to all charges.