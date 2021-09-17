National Black Voter Day 2021: Advocates For Voting Rights Push Back Against Republican-Led Attacks

After Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, a wave of new state laws created barriers to voting that could have a detrimental impact on the African American community. But activists and political watchers are taking notice and intend on pushing back.

“As long as we have states that are able to suppress votes, we’re going to need to counter the suppressive tactics that are used,” Alex Rias, senior director for equitable justice initiatives at National Urban League, told BET.com.

“Over several generations and 56 years since the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed, we should be further along, but the tactics have gotten more strategic and less obvious,” he added.

To address the challenges, BET, the National Urban League, and several other key civil rights organizations partnered for the second National Black Voter Day on September 17.

It will include a series of events focused on voting, civic engagement, economic development, health, education and other issues that are important to the Black community.

A new Congressional Resolution from the Congressional Black Caucus designated the third Friday in September as National Black Voter Day. It notes that “voter suppression continues to disproportionately impact communities of color,” pointing to data from the Center for American Progress showing that Black people report racial discrimination in voting four times more than White people do.

“National Black Voter Day is a grassroots effort to engage Black communities through education, canvassing, organizing, door-to-door leaf footing, power building, social and mainstream media to register, educate and mobilize people to vote and vote continuously,” the resolution states.

It continues: “The U.S. House and Senate recognizes that Black voters are essential to the Democratic experiment, and National Black Voter Day is an opportunity for Black voters to rally their communities to ensure that Black voices are fully represented in the Democratic process.”

National Black Voter Day 2021 arrives against the backdrop of a legislative struggle in Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore voting rights protections that the U.S. Supreme Court eroded in 2013 with its decision in Shelby County v. Holder.

In August, House Democrats passed the bill, named for the late congressman who was an icon in the Civil Rights Movement, without any Republican support. It faces an uphill battle in the Senate where Democrats appear unable to muster enough votes to pass the legislation ahead of the crucial 2022 midterm elections.

Meanwhile, harkening back to the Jim Crow era, at least 18 GOP-led states have enacted 30 laws that restrict access to the ballot since Trump lost the presidency, according to the Brennan Center.

The sweeping anti-voter measures make it more difficult to vote by imposing rules that restrict voting by mail and early voting, imposing stricter voter ID requirements, and purging voting roles.

National social and racial justice organizer Tiffany Loftin told BET.com that she holds elected Democrats, who have the presidency and majorities in the House and Senate, accountable for protecting access to the ballot for Black people. They have the opportunity to pass voting rights legislation.

“If they sit on their hands, if they point fingers, and they play money in politics, then the next election, not only are people not going to turn out because they can't,” Loftin said, “but they're also going to feel like somebody didn't have their back during the time that they were in office.”