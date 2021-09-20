Trending:

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, center, flips a coin ahead of the Howard University and Hampton University football game at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The two teams, both historically Black universities, are playing the first-ever Truth and Service Classic game hosted in partnership with Events DC. Photographer: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg

Vice President Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Visit At Howard Football Game

The Howard University alum returns to her alma mater to kick off a special event for the school.

Written by Paul Meara

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise trip to Howard University during their football game on Saturday (September 18).

Harris helped kick off the inaugural Truth and Service Classic game between her alma mater and Hampton University by leading the coin flip right before kickoff.

PEOPLE reports that the game was the first-ever college football bout played at Washington D.C.’s Audi Field, home of the MLS’ D.C. United.

Harris also took to Twitter to relay her excitement over being back at a Howard football game. “It’s great to be back at The Mecca,” she captioned over a clip of her walking out onto the field. “We all know who the real HU is.”

Additionally, Howard thanked Harris for her appearance at the game.

"Always a pleasure to have @VP representing #TheRealHU," the college tweeted Saturday evening.

Kamala Harris attended Howard from 1982 to 1986 and graduated with a degree in political science and economics. She then went to Hastings College of Law at UC San Francisco and graduated with a Juris Doctor degree in 1989.

(Photo: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

