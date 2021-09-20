Vice President Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Visit At Howard Football Game

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise trip to Howard University during their football game on Saturday (September 18).
Harris helped kick off the inaugural Truth and Service Classic game between her alma mater and Hampton University by leading the coin flip right before kickoff.
PEOPLE reports that the game was the first-ever college football bout played at Washington D.C.’s Audi Field, home of the MLS’ D.C. United.
Harris also took to Twitter to relay her excitement over being back at a Howard football game. “It’s great to be back at The Mecca,” she captioned over a clip of her walking out onto the field. “We all know who the real HU is.”
It’s great to be back at The Mecca.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 18, 2021
We all know who the real HU is pic.twitter.com/PaHUlk5miD
Additionally, Howard thanked Harris for her appearance at the game.
"Always a pleasure to have @VP representing #TheRealHU," the college tweeted Saturday evening.
Thank you to our partners at @AudiField and @TheEventsDC for our inaugural #TruthandServiceClassic ! And thank you to YOU #BisonNation for your support , until next year #BisonProud 🦬💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/PRp9w1gI6n— Howard University (@HowardU) September 18, 2021
Kamala Harris attended Howard from 1982 to 1986 and graduated with a degree in political science and economics. She then went to Hastings College of Law at UC San Francisco and graduated with a Juris Doctor degree in 1989.
(Photo: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
