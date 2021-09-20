Vice President Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Visit At Howard Football Game

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise trip to Howard University during their football game on Saturday (September 18).

Harris helped kick off the inaugural Truth and Service Classic game between her alma mater and Hampton University by leading the coin flip right before kickoff.

PEOPLE reports that the game was the first-ever college football bout played at Washington D.C.’s Audi Field, home of the MLS’ D.C. United.

RELATED: Vice President Kamala Harris To Chair National Space Council

Harris also took to Twitter to relay her excitement over being back at a Howard football game. “It’s great to be back at The Mecca,” she captioned over a clip of her walking out onto the field. “We all know who the real HU is.”