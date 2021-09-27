9 Months Pregnant Woman Found Dead In Florida Park

A 21-year-old pregnant woman was found dead on Saturday (Sept. 25) at a Florida state park.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is treating the case as a "suspicious death with foul play suspected," First Coast News reported.
She was identified as Felicia Jones, and her family told the news outlet that she was nine months pregnant and due on Oct. 8.
Jones’ aunt, Angelica Williams, urged the community to “come together on this,” asking anyone with information to come forward.
"This is a whole unborn baby ready to be born in two weeks. A beautiful young lady who just turned 21 this month," Williams said.
She added: “We want to let the world know that she was loved. Her baby was expected. We wanted this baby. I was super excited about my nephew. All of that has been taken away from us. We’re distraught right now.”
Someone walking in Riverview Park around 6:30 Saturday morning discovered Jones’ unresponsive body and called 911, the news outlet reported, citing information from the sheriff’s office. Investigators didn’t explain why they suspected foul play.
Williams said her niece was known to friends and family as “Fee Fee,” and she had “a bubbly spirit.”
“Even if she was going through something, you wouldn’t be able to tell because she was that type of person where she had a lot of strength,” the grieving aunt added.
Jones’ family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses.
