Tim Scott: Democrats’ Defund Police Plan Collapsed Policing Reform Talks

Sen. Tim Scott accused Democrats of collapsing law enforcement reform negotiations last week because they want to defund police departments.

"We said simply this: 'I'm not going to participate in reducing funding for the police after we saw a major city after major city defund the police.' Many provisions in this bill that he wanted me to agree to limited or reduced funding for the police, " the Black South Carolina Republican said in an interview on CBS’ Face The Nation that aired Sunday (Sept. 26).

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, who has been Scott’s negotiating partner, dismissed the accusation.

"This is a bill that would have had millions of dollars for police departments ... millions of dollars more, additional dollars, because we want to help officers with mental health issues. We want to collect more data so we should give more resources," Booker told Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union. CNN's State of the Union.