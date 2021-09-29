Syracuse University Gives Kevin Richardson Of The Central Park Five Honorary Undergraduate Degree

Kevin Richardson, one of the Central Park Five, received an honorary undergraduate degree from Syracuse University, WSYR-TV reported.

As a member of the university’s class of 2020, Richardson, 46, is the school’s first honorary recipient.

Since he was a teenager, Richardson said he dreamed of attending Syracuse University.

“I feel like I belong here, that I am really here,” he commented about the campus. “It feels good to come back two years later and see people actually. I dreamed of this as a kid, being 14.”