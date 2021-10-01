BLM L.A. Co-Founder Melina Abdullah Targeted In Police Hoax

Melina Abdullah, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, was reportedly targeted in a third incident of “swatting” on Wednesday after she filed a lawsuit against the LAPD for a similar incident last year.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police are investigating the incident, which is defined as reporting a false emergency in an effort to attract a large police presence to a location. Swatting often puts the target in serious danger.

The Times reports six police units and a supervisor were sent to the scene because the caller alleged they were going to kidnap Abdullah at gunpoint. She was not home at the time.

"It is the department’s obligation to treat every radio call, especially those threatening violence, seriously until we can determine otherwise," Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Stacy Spell said, according to the Times.

Abdullah filed a lawsuit last week claiming the LAPD violated her rights and mishandled a swatting incident at her home in August 2020.

On September 23, Abdullah was targeted with another false 911 call. An unidentified caller claiming to be the woman’s son falsely claimed he had overdosed on pills and required medical attention.

"NO ONE WILL EVER SCARE ME OUT OF THIS WORK,” Melina Abdullah tweeted on Thursday, in response to the incidents.