Civic leader and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles chapter, Melina Abdullah, poses for a photo after voting at the Staples Center early on November 3, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. - Americans were voting on Tuesday under the shadow of a surging coronavirus pandemic to decide whether to reelect Republican Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing presidents in US history, or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

BLM L.A. Co-Founder Melina Abdullah Targeted In Police Hoax

Police are reportedly investigating the false emergency calls.

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 1, 2021 / 08:00 AM

Written by Paul Meara

Melina Abdullah, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, was reportedly targeted in a third incident of “swatting” on Wednesday after she filed a lawsuit against the LAPD for a similar incident last year.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police are investigating the incident, which is defined as reporting a false emergency in an effort to attract a large police presence to a location. Swatting often puts the target in serious danger.

The Times reports six police units and a supervisor were sent to the scene because the caller alleged they were going to kidnap Abdullah at gunpoint. She was not home at the time.

"It is the department’s obligation to treat every radio call, especially those threatening violence, seriously until we can determine otherwise," Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Stacy Spell said, according to the Times.

Abdullah filed a lawsuit last week claiming the LAPD violated her rights and mishandled a swatting incident at her home in August 2020.

On September 23, Abdullah was targeted with another false 911 call. An unidentified caller claiming to be the woman’s son falsely claimed he had overdosed on pills and required medical attention.

"NO ONE WILL EVER SCARE ME OUT OF THIS WORK,” Melina Abdullah tweeted on Thursday, in response to the incidents.

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

