CNN’s Rene Marsh Demanding Advocating For Change After Her Son Dies From Pediatric Brain Cancer

Back in April, CNN Correspondent Rene Marsh’s 2-year-old son Blake Vince Payne died due to pediatric brain cancer. Marsh is now fighting back by spreading the word about pediatric cancer and demanding more research.

Marsh, 39, told Yahoo! Life, “I want all this terrible pain that I'm feeling, for something positive to happen so that no other mother has to feel this. Because honestly, it is so bad that you would truly want to spare a stranger from it.”

She has now launched the Blake Vince Payne Star fund to provide funding for research, “It's raising money in conjunction with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, which is a nonprofit and all of the money that we raise is going to fund researching this disease that stole Blake from me.”



She also wrote a children's book entitled The Miracle Workers: Boy vs. Beast, which will be released in the fall and all proceeds will go to the Blake Vince Payne Star Fund.

