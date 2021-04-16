CNN Correspondent Rene Marsh’s 2-Year-Old Son Dies Of Cancer

CNN Correspondent Rene Marsh’s 2-year-old son has died due to pediatric brain cancer.

Rene and her husband Kedric Payne welcomed baby Blake on March 14, 2019. Sadly, by December of that year, he was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer. Blake passed away on April 14, 2021, according to her Instagram.

Marsh wrote in an emotional tribute on IG, “In your 25 months on earth you taught me how much strength I had stored up in reserve that I didn’t know I had. You taught me endurance. You taught me a depth of love I have never experienced. You inspired me to keep going when I wanted to give up. You helped me prioritize what is truly important in this life.”

She continued, “I didn’t just lose you Blakey, I lost all the dreams and hopes that a mom has for a son. I lost my motherhood and I’m mourning it all. I am dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer for the rest of my life. I will do it not just to spare other parents from this unbearable pain but I will do it to forever honor you, Blake.



Marsh closed with, “Your life was not in vain my sweet angel. Mommy loves you and I look forward to holding and kissing you when we meet again.”



See the full post below: