Video Shows Florida Black Dad Capturing Alligator In Trash Can To Protect His Kids

A viral video shows a courageous father using a large trash container to capture an alligator that wandered onto his property.

He cautiously approached the reptile with the open end of the trash can as the gator slowly backed away. Once it’s inside the container, he quickly closes the lid to the delight and cheers from about 40 onlookers.

USA Today identified the man as Eugene Bozzi, 26, of Mount Dora. He told the newspaper that his children and other neighborhood kids were playing outside of his home. They alerted him to the danger.

"The only thing that came to my mind was to protect my kids and the other children outside," Bozzi stated, adding that the gator was probably hungry.