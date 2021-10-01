Video Shows Florida Black Dad Capturing Alligator In Trash Can To Protect His Kids

A viral video shows a courageous father using a large trash container to capture an alligator that wandered onto his property.
He cautiously approached the reptile with the open end of the trash can as the gator slowly backed away. Once it’s inside the container, he quickly closes the lid to the delight and cheers from about 40 onlookers.
USA Today identified the man as Eugene Bozzi, 26, of Mount Dora. He told the newspaper that his children and other neighborhood kids were playing outside of his home. They alerted him to the danger.
"The only thing that came to my mind was to protect my kids and the other children outside," Bozzi stated, adding that the gator was probably hungry.
"I used the front like a hippo mouth," the U.S. Army veteran said, explaining his tactics.
After observing that the gator was backing down, Bozzi knew he had the upper hand. He took the captured reptile to a bushy area near water and released it.
Bozzi doesn’t feel like a hero despite his quick action that likely saved children from getting injured or worse.
He said, "I feel like I was just doing what I was supposed to do.”
