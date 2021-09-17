Florida Woman Believes Children’s Sleepover Led to Husband’s Death From Of COVID

A Florida father of four who decided to work from home to protect his family from COVID-19 tragically died on Aug. 28 from the disease and now his widow is spreading the message asking everyone to do everything they can to keep safe from it.

Sherica Dalloo, 32 said she believes a COVID positive child unknowingly brought the virus into the home she shared with husband David when visiting during a children’s sleepover, PEOPLE reported, attributing to the Palm Beach Post. The virus infected all six members of their family. The case sheds a spotlight on concerns about children spreading the disease.

“Our family has changed forever,” Dalloo, who was married for 11 years, told West Palm Beach station WPEC. “I’m a widow, with four children that I have to raise, and my youngest is three.”