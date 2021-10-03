Baton Rouge Lawmaker Strips R. Kelly Of ‘Key To The City’ She Once Presented To Him

Fallout continues for R. Kelly after a Brooklyn jury found the disgraced R&B singer guilty on Sept. 27 of sex trafficking.

WAFT reports that Louisiana State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle rescinded the Baton Rouge “key to the city” that she presented to Kelly in 2013, at a time when allegations of Kelly’s abuse of girls and young women hadn’t yet been made public.

A spokesperson in Marcelle’s office said the lawmaker believes “the focus should be on the victims.”

