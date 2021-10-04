George Floyd Mural Defaced In New York City Days After Being Unveiled

A bronze George Floyd mural was unveiled in the Union Square area of New York City on Thursday (Sept. 30). Just three days later, the statute was defaced.
According to CNN, the mural, which is part of Confront Art's installation "SEEINJUSTICE" exhibition, was vandalized with grey, water-based paint at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 3). NYPD detective Frances Sammon told the outlet, “There's video footage police were able to ascertain. They show a male ducking down under one of the statues. He then mixes something together, and, as he skates away, he throws a container of paint at the statue."
The bronze statue was one of three murals created by artist Chris Carnabuci. He expressed his outrage to CNN over the mural being defaced, "I'm not shocked, but I'm still pissed. It's a very counterproductive thing to do, and it's not the kind of civil discourse -- the keyword being civil -- I wanted."
Back in June, another Floyd mural in Brooklyn, also created by Carnabuci, was defaced four days after it was unveiled, according to the New York Times.
RELATED: Derek Chauvin Verdict: Guilty On All Counts In Death of George Floyd
However, Confront Art co-founder Andrew Cohen said volunteers were quick to clean up the statue in Union Square, "They went to the hardware and bought supplies out of their own pockets. This is inspiring teamwork and support from the community."
In May 2020, George Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin, who for more than nine minutes held his knee to his neck. Chauvin was convicted on all counts of murder and manslaughter and sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison.
Derek Chauvin is attempting to appeal his conviction.
(Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
COMMENTS