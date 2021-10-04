George Floyd Mural Defaced In New York City Days After Being Unveiled

A bronze George Floyd mural was unveiled in the Union Square area of New York City on Thursday (Sept. 30). Just three days later, the statute was defaced.

According to CNN, the mural, which is part of Confront Art's installation "SEEINJUSTICE" exhibition, was vandalized with grey, water-based paint at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 3). NYPD detective Frances Sammon told the outlet, “There's video footage police were able to ascertain. They show a male ducking down under one of the statues. He then mixes something together, and, as he skates away, he throws a container of paint at the statue."

The bronze statue was one of three murals created by artist Chris Carnabuci. He expressed his outrage to CNN over the mural being defaced, "I'm not shocked, but I'm still pissed. It's a very counterproductive thing to do, and it's not the kind of civil discourse -- the keyword being civil -- I wanted."