Gilbert Arenas Exposed The Hell Out Of Porn Star Mia Khalifa For Trying To Slide In His DM 'For The D'

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
Just last month, porn star Mia Khalifa put Chicago Cubs' Wilson Contreras on blast for sliding into her DMs.
Well, Gilbert Arenas just gave her a taste of her own medicine.
The former NBA All-Star took to his Instagram account and aired out the adult film actress by showing how she slid into his DMs with several messages from October 2-6.
According to the screenshot, Khalifa asked Arenas just last Monday if he would like to "grab dinner or something?"
A day later, she sent him another message with two wine glass emojis and followed that up Thursday by asking him if he's going to catch a hockey game.
By last Friday, Khalifa had seemingly grown tired with Arenas' silent treatment, messaging the former NBA All-Star, "Damn, no love for the DC fam."
As scathing as it was to put all her DMs on blast, Arenas's IG caption to the post was typical "No Chill Gil."
"@miakhalifa would slide in my dm #ForTheD," he wrote. "The thirst is real since Backpage is gone. #Bihhh has no room for negotiations with me."
Wow. No Chill Gil, indeed.
And Khalifa's response to being put on blast?
Well, relevant enough for you to be reportedly sliding in his DMs.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
"Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay."
COMMENTS