Reports Say Colin Kaepernick Filed A Grievance Against The NFL For Collusion

Colin Kaepernick is reportedly filing a grievance against the NFL under the latest collective bargaining agreement for collusion.

Kaep will not go through the NFL Players Association, however it’s believed that they will support the filing.

According to a court filing obtained by ABC News , the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned activist hired attorney Mark Geragos , who has represented several high-profile clients in the past, including Chris Brown and Michael Jackson .

More: @Kaepernick7 is preparing statement about his filing of grievance against owners for collusion under CBA. It should be released soon.

I am told that @Kaepernick7 has filed a grievance under the CBA for collusion against the owners. If accurate, this is huge.

Previously, Colin Kaepernick made it public that he was seeking a roster spot on an NFL team, but after not getting any phone calls, especially since numerous teams have lost their starting quarterback, it seems he’s decided to protest the league in a different way.

Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem sparked a wide rash of protests throughout the league so far during the 2017/18 season. He has not been with a team since his contract with the 49ers expired at the end of last season.

The anthem protests were most infamously criticized by President Donald Trump and more recently, Vice President Mike Pence, who walked out of an Indianapolis Colts game after he discovered players from both sides protesting the anthem.

We will keep you updated as more details regarding this story become available.