Michael Rapaport Says LeBron 'Dissed My Kids'

While on The Breakfast Club to promote his new book, This Book Has Balls: Sports Rants from the MVP of Talking Trash, Rapaport proceeded to tell a story about how King James "dissed" his kids during an incident back in the day.

"When they ran into LeBron, he dissed my kids," the veteran actor said on The Breakfast Club. "He gave 'em the f****** Heisman and turned his back to them."

Rapaport explained that he heard that a friend of a friend might have slept with a friend of his friend and that's what might have triggered the three-time NBA champion into spiting his children. But Rapaport wasn't feeling it, nonetheless.

"It has nothing to do with a 10 and an 8-year-old ... they ain't trying to get a selfie ... just give 'em a pound and a smile," Rapaport said. "Don't play me and my kids."

He added: "Out of all the athletes, out of all the celebrities, out of all the rappers I've ever met — especially with my kids — that was the only motherf***** that ever did that. And I was like, 'Hell f****** no.'"

To watch Rapaport go off on LeBron, click on the video below, beginning at the 30-minute mark.