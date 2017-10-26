You'll Just Want To Hug Serena Williams' Adorable Daughter Alexis After Seeing This Pic

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
Serena Williams has been generous enough to show us glimpses of her adorable daughter, Alexis. Like this time the tennis queen posted a precious video of her kissing her baby girl's forehead or this shot of Alexis cutely flirting with the camera.
But this picture might be our favorite shot of the infant, who is nearly two months old.
Cue up your best "awwww" because this baby pic of Alexis, as spotted by The Shade Room, is going to make you want to hug Serena's princess like there's no tomorrow.
Uh-dor-a-ble.
Those cheeks and little baby feet with her arms opened up ready for a hug ... baby Alexis is perfection just like her mama.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
"Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay."
COMMENTS