You'll Just Want To Hug Serena Williams' Adorable Daughter Alexis After Seeing This Pic

Published 2 hours ago

Serena Williams has been generous enough to show us glimpses of her adorable daughter, Alexis. Like this time the tennis queen posted a precious video of her kissing her baby girl's forehead or this shot of Alexis cutely flirting with the camera.

But this picture might be our favorite shot of the infant, who is nearly two months old.

Cue up your best "awwww" because this baby pic of Alexis, as spotted by The Shade Room, is going to make you want to hug Serena's princess like there's no tomorrow.

Awww #SerenaWilliams baby girl is getting big!

Uh-dor-a-ble.

Those cheeks and little baby feet with her arms opened up ready for a hug ... baby Alexis is perfection just like her mama.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

