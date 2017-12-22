Papa John's CEO Resigns After Blaming Pizza Sales Slump On NFL Players Protesting

Early last month Papa John's founder and CEO, John Schnatter , and various other executives from the company announced that they are pulling its NFL-associated ads, claiming that players protesting during the national anthem are hurting its pizza sales .

Upon making that announcement, Schnatter and Papa John's were severely dragged to the point where the company's stock plunged and it issued a public apology just two weeks later for being "divisive."

And that brings us to Friday's announcement that Schnatter will step down as the CEO of Papa John's following his remarks about NFL players protesting during the national anthem, as reported by NPR.

According to NPR, Schnatter, 56, is slated to be replaced as CEO by the company's current chief operating officer, Steve Ritchie, but will remain Papa John's chairman of the board.

Surprised at all? He did it to himself.

