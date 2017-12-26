Shannon Sharpe Explains Why It Might Be Best For Diddy To Try To Buy The Panthers Without Colin Kaepernick

Shannon Sharpe is all for Diddy becoming the Carolina Panthers' next owner and the first Black majority team owner in the NFL in the process. That being said, the retired three-time Super Bowl champion and Fox Sports 1 Undisputed analyst thinks the rap mogul should form an ownership group without Colin Kaepernick.

When he was recently stopped by TMZ Sports, Sharpe said that he thinks Diddy would be a "great owner," before he described the uphill battle that the mogul would need to sift through in order to capture that majority stake being sold by Panthers' owner Jerry Richardson at the end of this season.

That being said, Sharpe thinks it would be in Diddy's best interest to form an ownership group without Kaepernick. "I don't see how that's going to happen," Sharpe said of a possible ownership group spearheaded by Diddy, but including Kaepernick. "If [Kaepernick] still has a pending [grievance] lawsuit against the NFL, if he feels like they had him blackballed as a player, I don't know how he feels they think they're going to have him as an owner. At the end of the day, P. Diddy is going to have to do what's in the best interest if he's serious about buying this. I think Kaep should be a quarterback." Check out Sharpe's full comments below.

Sharpe's thoughts come after Yahoo Sports reported last week that Diddy and Kaepernick had a lengthy phone call to further discuss forming an ownership group to buy the Panthers. This came after Diddy first announced his interest in owning the Panthers last Sunday night to which Kaepernick tweeted and said, "I want in on the ownership group!" Is Shannon Sharpe right? Is it in Diddy's best interest to move forward on an ownership group for the Panthers without Kaepernick? BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff