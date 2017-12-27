Could Colin Kaepernick And Diddy Get Competition From WWE Owner Vince McMahon Over The Panthers?

But that ownership group might have some big competition from none other than WWE owner/CEO Vince McMahon.

While reports have surfaced about McMahon possibly restarting his XFL football league, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman wouldn't be surprised if the pro-wrestling magnate makes a play to buy the Panthers.

"Where's [McMahon's] home base? Do you know?" Coachman asked TMZ Sports on Tuesday. "North Carolina. He's got a restaurant in North Carolina. Hell, [McMahon's son-in-law] Triple H's bachelor party was in Raleigh, North Carolina."

Coachman added: "All this came down the last couple of days that P. Diddy is trying to get together a group, but yet the old crotchety owners wouldn't want P. Diddy and his crew in there, which I think would be a mistake by the owners. But Vince has legitimate money, he’s a billionaire, he could come up with the funds and he’s also at the age where other owners would respect that."

Watch Coachman make his full case for why McMahon might be interested in owning the Panthers below.