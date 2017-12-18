Steph Curry And Colin Kaepernick 'Want In' On Diddy's Quest To Buy The Panthers

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson sent shockwaves through the NFL community and beyond Sunday night, posting a letter on the team's website that he will sell the franchise after this season. The announcement came after Sports Illustrated reported that the 81-year-old Panthers owner reached settlements with at least four team employees over accusations of work misconduct, including Richardson using sexually charged language and aiming a racial slur at a Black scout for the organization.

Diddy heard the report loud and clear and used the moment to try to speak his desire to own the Panthers into existence.

There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history. — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

Just over an hour later, Steph Curry let it be known to Diddy and the world that he'd want to be part of an ownership group with the rap mogul to purchase the Panthers as well.

Diddy responded, letting Curry know that he'd welcome his involvement.

No, Curry, who counts Charlotte as his hometown and is a die-hard Panthers' fan, doesn't have the net worth comparable to Diddy's $820 million, as reported by Forbes, but he did ink a $201 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors this past offseason. That contract, in addition to his endorsements and $44 million deal that Curry earned over his first four years in the NBA, would make the two-time NBA MVP a serious investment partner. And if Diddy does become the first Black majority team owner in NFL history, he promises that he "will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback," as he vowed on his Instagram account last night.

As dope as that sounds, Kaepernick has other ideas. The woke free-agent QB isn't thinking about playing for the Panthers because he'd rather be part of the ownership group as well.

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

Imagine that ... Diddy, Curry and Kaepernick owning the Panthers. And Diddy didn't take his foot off the pedal, adding the following tweets, including one he posted today about he and Jay-Z and saying "it's time for us to LEVEL UP. #BlackExcellence."

This picture was taken back in 2003. This is God’s work. It’s time!!



ATTN all @NFL owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!!



The time is now. Let’s make it happen!! pic.twitter.com/zex7LTZ8mn — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017 It's time for us to LEVEL UP. #BlackExcellence pic.twitter.com/KVKONg59YA — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

This would be the epitome of #BlackExcellence!

