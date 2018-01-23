Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' Got Nominated For The Best Animated Short Film At The Oscars

Kobe Bryant's 20-year NBA career was nothing short of amazing with five championships, two Finals MVPs, one league MVP and 18 All-Star Game selections to his name.

And now the future lock Hall of Famer is adding to his resume well into retirement. Just over a month since the Los Angeles Lakers retired both of his numbers, Bryant's "Dear Basketball" was nominated for the Best Animated Short Film at the 90th annual Oscars, as announced by The Academy Awards on Tuesday morning.

"Dear Basketball" was inspired by Bryant's November 2015 poem by the same name, when he announced his retirement. In addition to "Dear Basketball" being narrated by Bryant himself, Glen Keane served as the artist on the short, while the film was composed by John Williams.

An ecstatic Bryant thanked both men via Twitter upon learning about the Oscar nomination.