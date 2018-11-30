Steph Curry Champions Women’s Equality After Child Asks Him Why His Sneaker Isn’t Made For Girls

Steph Curry is taking his push for women’s equality for new heights by making sure little girls everywhere will be able to purchase his signature sneakers.

It all began when a 9-year-old girl named Riley Morrison penned a heartfelt letter to the point guard asking why the Curry 5 shoe wasn’t available for girls.

“I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5’s, because I’m starting a new basketball season,” she wrote in the letter. “My dad and I visited the Under Armour web site and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5’s for sale under the girls section. They did have them for sale under the boys section, even to customize. I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.”

Riley’s father posted the letter to social media, where it immediately went viral. It didn’t take long for Steph to see the letter and respond.