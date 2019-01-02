WWE Hall Of Fame Interviewer ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund Dies At Age 76

Iconic WWE interviewer and announcer "Mean" Gene Okerlund passed away at the age of 76, the WWE announced Wednesday . The Hall of Famer was responsible for some of the most remembered moments in wrestling history.

During his career, Okerlund delivered backstage interviews with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, Andre the Giant, the Ultimate Warrior and many other iconic wrestlers from the mid- to late-1980s. These moments between Okerlund and the wrestlers often paved the way for the athlete’s most revered promos and catchphrases.

Okerlund developed an incredible on-screen relationship with Hulk Hogan, who started each interview with Okerlund by uttering the famous phrase, "Let me tell you something, Mean Gene."

Hogan, in addition to other famous wrestlers, delivered words of condolence for the passing of a legend.