Iman Shumpert Denies Getting Porn Star Pregnant In Threesome With Teyana Taylor

The Kings' forward said he is ready to pursue legal action against anyone perpetuating the lies.

Iman Shumpert is sick and tired of people coming after his relationship with Teyana Taylor, and now he’s ready to take legal action.

Over the weekend, several blogs alleged the Sacramento Kings' forward impregnated porn star Alby Rydes during a threesome with his wife. After the initial reports dropped, Shumpert remained silent and Teyana deleted her IG page, which inevitably added fuel to the social media fire.

As it turned out, Shumpert was just waiting until after his Monday game against the Brooklyn Nets to respond.

“I tried to block this out to just play my game. Now that the game is over and due to me and my family publicizing our lives, I feel obligated to touch on this stupid ass story. So let’s start here…” he wrote in an Instagram story.

“My legal team is about to go all at all blogs involved in curating this fake news and trust me them blogs don’t have my kind of bread. Secondly, Alby is my friend and I’m not going to apologize for putting heart eyes under her picture as seeing my wife go thru a pregnancy and blossom in motherhood I can’t help but to admire and enjoy every part of that process through IG to any woman I scroll past in that energy,” he continued.

He then went on to ask everyone who comes to his page just to drag him and Teyana to take their negativity elsewhere.

“People that follow me strictly for Teyana updates came to my page to troll cuz she deleted her page. The fact that y’all think negative things in her energy reflect on me when I’m the one always supporting her leads me to ask y’all to unfollow me. If you don’t see who I am by now I don’t need you having a piece of my mind or family,” Iman added.

“Anytime something goes good for us, a rumor happens that Iman is so bogus. And y’all go for it every time. This time I’m using the bread I work my ass off for to bury you mfs legally. This will be soooo worth it. Middle finger up all 2019. Piece de la foutu pie,” he finished, referring to his new single.

Before his post, Teyana slammed the rumors and addressed why she deleted her Instagram account.

Alby Rydes also posted her own Instagram story denying the rumors and saying that her 2-month-old baby was fathered by a man she was dating.

