Odell Beckham Jr. Announces He’s ‘Going Dark’ To Focus On Himself After His Shocking Trade To The Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. became a prominent player on the New York Giants football team since he was first drafted back in 2014. However, when team executives traded the receiver to the Cleveland Browns last week, OBJ decided to go off the grid.

“P.S.A. I love you all so much, for the ones that follow and support I thank u all for that. I’m takin an emotional, mental, physical/ blah blah blah vacation,” Beckham wrote in the post, which has since been deleted.

On Tuesday, the new Browns receiver posted a mysterious black box to Instagram with a lengthy caption revealing that he’s “going dark.”

The 26-year-old then went on to explain that he needs to take some personal space and time to “process” the recent changes.

“I appreciate the love honestly but at this moment for the next couple of days I’m goin dark. I won’t be around, phone is gone, with all due respect, please don’t text/ call / FaceTime unless it’s of the utmost importance. I really need some time to vibe and just get away, process, reevaluate some of the things in my life, as much has changed for me recently.”

During his first season with the Giants, OBJ made what some sports pundits called “the greatest catch of all time.” In the game against the Dallas Cowboys, Beckham made an impressive one-handed touchdown catch while falling back into the end zone.

However, last week, the Giants made the decision to trade the receiver to the Browns in exchange for a first-round draft pick, a third-round pick and 23-year-old safety Jabrill Peppers. Giants GM Dave Gettleman said Monday the deal with Cleveland was “purely a football business decision.”

“There’s no intrigue, there’s no he-said, she-said, none of that stuff. Odell is a tremendous talent, which made him a valuable asset,” Gettleman told the New York Post. “With football being the ultimate team game, we turned that fact into three valuable assets, at the very least.”

Immediately following last Tuesday’s trade, OBJ thanked Giants fans for their support.

“To the New Yorkers and REAL NYG fans… you guys will always have a place in my heart, a beautiful city .. a beautiful place Thank You for every last moment and experience,” he posted to Instagram.