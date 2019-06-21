Patriot’s Player Obi Melifonwu’s Girlfriend Quits Job After White Manager Called Her ‘Unclean’ For Dating Black Men

According to Okada, she was told by others at the gym the CEO and another man made racist remarks about her relationship with the NFL player. She also posted a screenshot of the Facebook conversation which shows a short dialogue with one man writing, “She’s [qualified] but she dates black men,” to which her boss replied, “unclean.”

Alyssa Okada , 24, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday (June 20) to reveal to her followers why she quit her job with Platinum Fitness in Fort Myers, Florida.

The white girlfriend of Black New England Patriots player Obi Melifonwu announced she terminated her employment after being called “unclean” by her bosses because she dates Black men.

Okada says the men have since apologized, but she’s not accepting it. “It's not a f*****g mistake. This is how you feel, this is how you think. You're just sorry you got caught,” she said in her IG video. “If someone says something that’s flat out f*****g wrong, stop making excuses for them. It’s done.”

On her Facebook post, she expounded about the decision to quit her job. “I’ve been struggling very hard for the past few days to find the words to express how I feel about leaving Platinum Fitness,” she wrote in part. “I considered saying nothing at all but I realized that I refuse to stay quiet about something that has not only hurt me to the core but hurts millions every single day. I am the product of an interracial relationship. I have faced the obstacles that come along with this throughout my life. I also choose to LOVE people for who they are. For their character & their soul, not their outward appearance or the color of their skin.”

Many on social media are supporting her decision to leave the company, particularly on Facebook.

“You’ve stand up to them & now the world will know how racist they are & I hope people will stop going there cause continuing to go there means to support them, to support racism,” one person wrote. “This is horrible, good for you for standing up for yourself,” another commented.

See the nasty Facebook messenger exchange that caused Alyssa Okada to quit her personal training job below.