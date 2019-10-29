NFL Fans Mock Antonio Brown By Wearing His Jerseys And Clown Makeup For Halloween

It seems as though many NFL fans are thinking along the same lines for Halloween this year. According to CBS Sports, there is an uptick in Antonio Brown clown costumes.

Brown, the former Steelers wide receiver who was traded to the Raiders, then to the Patriots and released amid sexual assault and rape allegations, is currently out of the league as he deals with the legal issues surrounding the civil suit.

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from poking fun at the troubled wide receiver. Brown easily rhymes with clown. But if you want points for originality, you might have to do something different.

One Twitter user posted a picture of his Brown costume and won most creative. Really? Who else was in that competition?