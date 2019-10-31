Steph Curry Is Out Indefinitely With Broken Left Hand

What goes up must come down. We were all taught that very early on as the law of gravity.

Since then it has been used metaphorically very often in sports to describe the rise and fall of an individual champion or championship team.

Tough times lie ahead for the three-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The team that has been atop the league for the last five seasons has lost superstar Stephen Curry to a broken hand, according to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

Curry was driving to the rim on Wednesday night in a game against the Phoenix Suns when he collided with Suns big man Aron Baynes, who attempted to draw a charge.

The two-time league MVP fell awkwardly to the floor and Baynes’ large body landed on top of Curry’s arm.

Curry immediately grimaced in pain and was taken back for X-rays where the broken bone was revealed.

It is unknown if and when Curry will have surgery and how long he’s expected to be out.

Given the team’s slow start and modest expectations for the season, there will be no organizational pressure to rush the $200 million dollar man back to the court.

This comes on the heels of the Warriors losing Curry’s all-star backcourt running mate Klay Thompson to a torn ACL during the NBA Finals. Thompson is expected to miss this entire season.

That was on the heels of Kevin Durant rupturing his Achilles tendon during those same NBA Finals before he left the Warriors via free agency this past summer.

Warriors do-it-all forward Draymond Green is also experiencing early season pain, and center Kevon Looney is out with a neuropathic condition.

Part of being a successful franchise in any sport is injury luck. That is, maintaining the health of your key players. It is impossible to win when your main contributors are not available.

The Warriors have had pretty good injury luck over their five-year run. They made it to five consecutive Finals, winning three.

That luck has seemingly run out. Yes. What goes up eventually comes down.