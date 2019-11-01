Lamar Odom ‘Got Saved’ And Credits Jesus For Keeping Him Alive After Near-Death Experience

The former NBA player took to Instagram to share the news.

Lamar Odom is doing his best to "walk with God." He says he is now a Christian after giving his life to God over the weekend at the World Church.

Odom has had very public struggles with addiction and mental health, and he almost died at a Nevada brothel in 2015 due to a cocaine overdose.

“I had to show Jesus my appreciation for keeping me alive!” said Odom in the Instagram caption.

The World Church’s founding pastor, Dr. A.R. Vernon, told Fox News:

“Like anyone else, I was just very glad and overwhelmed with all that he's been through...that he realized there's a place in your heart that only God can fill - no championship rings, no woman, no amount of money -- only Christ can fill that place that he designed. I think that Lamar has come to that place in his life where he knows what's lasting and eternal. I'm overjoyed for him."

It will be a slow process, said Vernon, but the World Church says it is committed to helping Odom grow in his new faith.

"It takes time to become the Christian that I know he wants to be and we're committed to helping him find a good local church in the city that he's in and I encouraged him to read the gospels 20 minutes every day and commit himself to Jesus through prayer."

Odom has said he wants to become a public speaker and help others in need.

Respect to Odom for wanting to change his life and live in hope.