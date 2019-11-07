Player’s Coalition Launches PSA Featuring Former Pace University Football Player Killed By Police

On the heels of their r ecent Town Hall in Philadelphia , the coalition released a Public Service Announcement (PSA) to educate football fans and raise awareness about the injustices affecting community and police relations in the United States.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and the Player’s Coalition are continuing their efforts to improve community and police relations.

https://t.co/LHDtAi5ALu We are in this together. #EveryonesChild pic.twitter.com/oiXAThnoWq

The PSA highlights a tragic incident that took place on Oct. 17, 2010, in Mount Pleasant, NY.

20-year-old Danroy “DJ” Henry, the former Pace University football player, was fatally shot by a police officer.

At the time of the incident, an all too familiar story was being circulated by media outlets.

The police officer who killed Henry said he was “threatened by DJ.” However, witnesses came forward and said the officer was the aggressor.

Mount Pleasant officials offered a public apology in 2017.

DJ hoped to play in the NFL, but yet another dream denied because of sanctioned open air killing of Black citizens at the hands of law enforcement.

DJ’s story isn’t unique, unfortunately it happens seemingly every day in communities all across America.

As a professional athlete with a platform, Jenkins wants to do what he can to change the way communities and law enforcement interact.

“We have a responsibility to use our platforms to unite people and foster positive change in our communities, but we can’t achieve that goal without education,” Jenkins said in a statement. “We want this PSA to generate productive dialogue between people of all backgrounds, so we can start to bridge the communication gap and work together to end these injustices.”