Sources Say Jay-Z Had A Hand In Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout, But Eric Reid Calls It A ‘PR Stunt’

Colin Kaepernick will get a shot to prove he’s worthy of an NFL roster spot this Saturday (November 16), and now we’re learning that Jay-Z may have played a part in the league’s decision to set up the workout and interview session.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Hov — who is a partner with the NFL on social justice — used his position to sway clubs into taking a look at the former San Francisco and NFC Championship-winning quarterback.

"I am also told that JAY-Z—who has been working with the NFL on some social justice initiatives—was involved in this and pushed this idea to some extent," Rapoport said during a segment on an NFL Network program.

Rapaport also took to Twitter to reveal that the pending workout was not included in the settlement Kaepernick reached with the NFL in February.